Man United prepare move for defender as Dan Ashworth identifies first signing

According to reports, Manchester United have decided to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer after incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth suggested it.

Although Ashworth, who is on gardening leave, and the Red Devils have not yet agreed on pay, they are rumoured to already be under his sway.

In the new-look hierarchy at Man United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified the head of Magpies as his sporting director. The current CEO is Omar Berrada.

Alongside a new performance director, whose top aim is still unclear, the club is anticipated to welcome Jason Wilcox as technical director.

Man United prepare for the summer transfer window

According to reports, United are working to get Ashworth to Old Trafford in time for the INEOS-backed summer transfer window.

However, ahead of a possible defensive shuffle, the 53-year-old is said to have already suggested a player on the team’s transfer wishlist.

With Ashworth’s approval, United are reportedly pushing forward with their intentions to sign Bremer, according to Tuttosport.

After following the Brazil international for months, the Red Devils have now notified Juventus that they are willing to spend up to £43 million to get his services.

Bremer, who has started 28 of the 29 Serie A games this season—the one he missed due to suspension—is reportedly going to cost between £51 million and £60 million.

The source also states that in order to allay the club’s financial worries, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli is under pressure to let go of a well-known player this summer.

Defensive signing is a priority from Man United

Furthermore, it is said that United are confident they can finalise a deal for the 27-year-old to strengthen Erik ten Hag’s defense.

The likes of Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans have uncertain future at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are determined to sign a top centre-back to partner with Lisandro Martinez next season.

Man United are also reportedly interested in Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.