Arsenal are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

The London outfit will face competition from clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid. However, a report via Fichajes claims that Los Blancos will not move for the German international this summer and they will postpone a move for Wirtz until 2025 or 2026.

The development will come as a major boost for Arsenal and Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs decide to come forward with an offer to sign the midfielder at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young attacking talents in European football and he has the tools to develop into a world-class playmaker. Although Arsenal have Martin Odegaard at their disposal, they have been overly dependent on their captain and they need to add more depth to the position.

Arsenal and Liverpool keen on Florian Wirtz

Wirtz will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack. He is versatile enough to operate as the number ten as well as a winger. The 20-year-old midfielder has 11 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this season and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience.

Arsenal would do well to secure a player of his calibre and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from Liverpool.

The Reds needs to sign a quality player like him as well. Mohamed Salah will be a free agent in 2025 and he could be sold in the summer if he does not renew his contract soon. The Reds will have to replace the Egyptian international adequately and the German midfielder could prove to be a quality acquisition.