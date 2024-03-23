Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive options and they have identified Juventus star Gleison Bremer as a potential target.

A report from the Mirror claims that Manchester United are now ready to step up their efforts to sign the player and they are preparing an offer of around £43 million for the Brazilian defender.

The 27-year-old has a £43 million release clause in his contract and Manchester United do not view that as an excessive sum of money. Bremer has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Italian league and he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League as well.

The Brazilian will be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can get the deal done. They will need to improve at the back and Bremer could prove to be an upgrade on players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season by their standards and they could miss out on a top four finish. They will need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window and signing a reliable central defender should be one of their priorities. The 27-year-old will help them tighten up at the back and bounce back strongly next season.

Gleison Bremer would be a quality investment

Manchester United have been linked with other central defenders like Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton as well. However, the 21-year-old is likely to cost a premium and Manchester United are looking to sign a player for a more reasonable price.

Signing the Brazilian for £43 million could prove to be a quality investment. He is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact. Also, he knows what it takes to play for a big club and he should be a better option compared to Branthwaite in the short term.