Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Gleison Bremer from Juventus at the end of the season.

A report from HITC claims that the Italian club could look to sell him at the end of the season and the Premier League clubs have been contacted via intermediaries regarding his availability.

The Brazilian defender has established himself as an important first-team player for the Italian club and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

The Brazilian defender is likely to cost in excess of £50 million and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are prepared to pay up for him

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United need Gleison Bremer

Chelsea are set to lose Thiago Silva at the end of the season on a free transfer and they will have to replace him adequately. Signing his compatriot could prove to be a wise decision. However, the Blues are unlikely to secure European qualification for the next season and it will be interesting to see if the 27-year-old is open to joining a club without European football.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need defensive depth in the squad as well. Joel Matip will be a free agent in the summer and Bremer could prove to be a quality alternative. The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers, right now, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. The left footed central defender can operate as a makeshift full back as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will have to replace Jonny Evans in the summer and the Brazilian could prove to be a major upgrade.

All three clubs could be tempted to make a move for him, but asking price could be problematic. They will not want to pay over the odds for the defender and it remains to be seen whether they can negotiate a reasonable fee with Italian club.