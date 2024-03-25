Former Manchester City and Sunderland defender Nedum Onuoha has advised England midfielder Kalvin Phillips not to return to Leeds United even if they get promoted to the Premier League this summer.

Phillips is currently on loan at West Ham United from Man City after struggling for playing time during his spell at the Etihad Stadium, which followed years of high-quality service to Leeds.

It could be that Phillips will be on the move again soon, however, after also making a difficult start to life at West Ham.

Onuoha has made it clear, however, that he doesn’t think Phillips should consider going back to Leeds for a second spell.

Phillips transfer: Leeds return not the best idea, says Onuoha

“I am going to say no,” Onuoha said when asked about Phillips re-joining Leeds. “Overall, I am of the mentality to never really go back.

“Even though he might have a chance to play more at Man City next year, I just don’t think going Leeds would necessarily be the best thing for him.

“He could have that home bond or that home connection, but I think he is a player who could play to a higher standard and a team than to one who would be fighting relegation next season.”