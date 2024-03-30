Video: Ezri Konsa puts Aston Villa 2-0 up as they cruise to victory

Ezri Konsa has doubled Aston Villa’s lead against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a cross-turned shot which deflected in off of the back post.

Unai Emery’s side are set to leapfrog back ahead of Tottenham Hotspur into fourth spot as they currently lead Wolves at Villa Park.

Moussa Diaby opened the scoring late in the first half after he rifled a shot into the back of the net after the ball broke for him just outside the area.

Now Konsa has doubled that advantage with his floated cross to the back post bouncing in off the woodwork.

