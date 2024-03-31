Sources close to Liverpool manager target claim he’d be unlikely to turn the job down

Sources close to Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim reportedly feel he’d be unable to turn down the Liverpool manager’s job.

The Portuguese tactician is emerging as a strong candidate to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, following the news that Xabi Alonso has turned down the chance to leave Bayer Leverkusen for a bigger job this summer.

Amorim could now be a good option for Liverpool as they face the daunting task of replacing a club legend in Klopp, with the print edition of Correio da Manha, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, suggesting the 39-year-old would find it difficult to turn down an approach from LFC.

Amorim has done impressive work at Sporting and will surely now be tempted to test himself at a higher level, and it doesn’t get much more challenging and competitive than the Premier League.

Amorim to replace Klopp at Liverpool?

It won’t be easy coming after Klopp, though, so Amorim might want to think carefully about whatever options open up for him this summer.

It’s never easy being the first one to come in after the departure of a great figure like Klopp, with David Moyes and Unai Emery notably struggling when they were first chosen to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, respectively.

It will also be interesting to see if Amorim remains a leading contender for the Liverpool job, as there perhaps doesn’t seem to be as much an obvious leading candidate for the role now that Alonso is out of the running.

The Spanish tactician would have been ideal for Liverpool as he’s a former player and has done such a tremendous job at Leverkusen, whereas there are question marks about the likes of Amorim and Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, even if they have some strong points.