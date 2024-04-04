Pundit says Leeds have a player who’s better than Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The Championship has been blessed with great talent and a number of players have impressed this season with fine performances.

There is so much talent in the second division of English football that it is difficult to name just one player who is head and shoulders above the rest.

Players like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Clarke and Georginio Rutter could all be named as the best player in the Championship.

They have been consistently performing for their respective teams and making the difference for them.

Leeds United star has been called the best in the Championship

Ben Parker, nevertheless, said on the LS11 Podcast that another Leeds United player is, in fact, the best player in the league.

In the podcast , Parker asserted that Crysencio Summerville is the finest player in the Championship.

He added that the winger is a remarkable talent with the ability to create magical moments when they are most required.

“What a goal, he is the best player in the Championship is Cree, by far, not by far, but he is the best player, he can just produce that moment of magic when we needed it most,” Parker said.

The Championship has helped with the emergence of some of the best talent in the last few seasons.

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres was the player who lit up the league last season and he has continued his fine form for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal.

It was Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham before Gyokeres and this time, it’s Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch star has been on fire for Leeds United

The 22-year-old Dutch attacker has scored 17 goals in the Championship this season and made 8 assists, in 37 appearances for the Whites.

If Leeds United get promoted to the Premier League, he would be the single biggest reason in their promotion.

They would be hoping to keep him at Elland Road for a long time with his performances and potential certain to draw interest from the bigger clubs.