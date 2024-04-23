Video: Djordje Petrovic produces outstanding save to keep Chelsea’s hopes alive

Arsenal lead Chelsea 1-0 at the halftime break at the Emirates Stadium but it could have been more if it wasn’t for Djordje Petrovic.

The Gunners took the lead in the clash within the first five minutes and the Chelsea goalkeeper had a big role in that as he let the ball beat him at his front post.

However, Petrovic made up for it later in the half as the Serbian showed his reflexes when he produced an outstanding save from a deflected Trossard shot.

That could be huge in the second 45 if the Blues can come back but that remains to be seen.

Watch: Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic produces incredible save to deny Arsenal doubling lead