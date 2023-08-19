Chelsea are looking to sign the Serbian international goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have already submitted an official proposal to sign the new England goalkeeper and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement soon.

The Blues have offered £15 million to sign the goalkeeper and they are currently in talks with his club over a summer transfer.

The Blues have signed Robert Sanchez from Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this summer and the Spaniard is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper at the club.

They decided to sanction the departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga to Real Madrid on loan and the Blues will now need to replace him adequately.

Chelsea cannot hope to go through the entire season with just one reliable goalkeeper at their disposal and Petrovic could prove to be a quality understudy to Sanchez. The Serbian goalkeeper will look to compete with the Spaniard for the first-team spot as well.

Chelsea submit formal proposal for New England Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic ?? #CFC Bid worth £15m, as reported tonight by @JacobSteinberg. Negotiations are now ongoing. pic.twitter.com/cRrW4WMN7d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2023

He has impressed with his performances for his country and his club New England. Petrovic will certainly fancy his chances of doing well in the Premier League as well.

It remains to be seen whether his club are prepared to accept the £15 million bid from the Premier League outfit. The opportunity to play for Chelsea will be an attractive option for the goalkeeper and he is likely to be keen on the move.

Petrovic will certainly hope that the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.