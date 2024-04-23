Manchester United have reportedly moved to offer a deal to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as he has supposedly rejected the offer of a new contract at the Bernabeu.

The Ukraine international has performed well for Los Blancos this season as he’s filled in for the injured Thibaut Courtois, but one imagines he’s unlikely to keep his place as number one once the Belgian shot-stopper returns to action.

According to Todo Fichajes, this has seen Lunin reject the offer of a new contract with Real, and Man Utd seem keen to pounce as they try to persuade the 25-year-old to move to Old Trafford.

Lunin has a year remaining on his current contract with Madrid, so it could be that the Spanish giants will now come under pressure to let him go this summer.

Lunin transfer: Do Man United need a new goalkeeper?

Lunin looks like he’s surely good enough to keep on starting games regularly at the highest level, so could United be a good option for him as he looks to build on the experience he’s had this term?

The Red Devils certainly look like they could do with making a change in goal again this summer after the poor form of Andre Onana since he joined from Inter Milan last year.

Onana had looked impressive during his time at the San Siro, but he’s made a number of costly errors for United this season and Lunin could surely be a significant upgrade.

According to Todo Fichajes, Real Madrid are aware of the situation and will now need to decide on an asking price for their ‘keeper, who has been promised more of a key role at United than the one he has in the Spanish capital.

United have had a poor season in general and will surely make plenty of changes this summer, though it would be pretty damning if they already felt it was time to replace Onana.