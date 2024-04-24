According to reports, two football players from the same Premier League team have been arrested in connection with a rape accusation.

After an interview, one of the players is said to have left the stadium following a police raid.

He is reportedly arrested after being detained on charges of assault and aiding and abetting a rape.

As reported by The Sun, the 19-year-old was formally arrested, questioned by detectives under caution, and subsequently spent the night in jail.

The next day, the other player was taken into custody and questioned by police on rape-related charges.

Both the players are 19-year-old, according to the report in The Sun. The players have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The alleged victim reportedly reported the rape to authorities a few hours after it allegedly occurred on Friday night.

A police spokesperson told The Sun:

“Officers have arrested two men following a report of a rape. A 19 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a rape. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. Both men have since been released on police bail.”

After the incident, a club spokesman told The Sun:

“As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the Football Club will not be making further comment at this stage.”

Premier League players have been arrested before

It is not the first time a Premier League player has been investigated or arrested by police for the charges of rape.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour in 2022.

Following the withdrawal of important witnesses, the case against him was later dropped in February 2023. Greenwood denied each and every accusation made against him.

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was also arrested after a number of allegations against him. However, he was cleared of multiple rapes after two trials.