Liverpool and Tottenham handed boost in their pursuit of 26-year-old Englishman

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is nearing the end of his contract at the London club and he is expected to move on as a free agent.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 26-year-old wants to join a new club in the summer and he has already informed the Londoners that he will not sign an extension with them.

The development will come as a major boost for clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, who are hoping to sign him on a free transfer.

A report from Daily Express claims that two English clubs are keeping tabs on the central defender and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer to sign him.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain for the two clubs and it would allow them to improve the other areas of their squad as well.

Tosin Adarabioyo will want to join a big club

The 26-year-old will want to compete at a high-level and push for trophies regularly. A move to Liverpool will be an exciting proposition for him. The Reds have been pushing for major trophies consistently in recent seasons and they will be an attractive destination.

Similarly, Tottenham have an exciting project as well and they are well placed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season. Ange Postecoglou has transformed the club since his arrival and they are expected to put together a formidable squad in the summer.

Both clubs would represent an excellent opportunity for the player, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The 26-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League and he should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Liverpool will lose Joel Matip on a free transfer this summer and Adarabioyo could be the ideal replacement. At Tottenham, they need another central defender to complete the defensive unit and the former Manchester City youth player seems like the perfect fit.