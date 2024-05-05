Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly very interested in Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori as they look to bulk up their defence even further.

Despite their shortcomings this season, Ange Postecoglou has built a strong foundation in North London which is secured at the base by his defence.

The signing of Mickey van de Ven last summer was a masterstroke by the Australian manager, with the Dutch defender quickly establishing himself as one of the best in the Premier League.

His incredible speed opened up the door for Postecoglou to implement his own playing style, allowing his side to press up high and leave space behind, knowing that Van de Ven could cover that ground with ease if necessary.

The return of Destiny Udogie added another level of dynamism to his side along with the depth added by the addition of Radu Dragusin in January.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Serie A star

But it seems like Postecoglou is still keen to improve further on his backline, according to reports from Football Insider, the club is eyeing up a move for Italian defender Calafiori.

The 21-year-old, who came up through the Roma academy, has impressed for Bologna this season making 35 appearances in all competitions.

His ability to play both as a centre-back and left-back makes him an ideal option for Tottenham Hotspur, with their full-back depth recently exposed against bitter rivals Arsenal.