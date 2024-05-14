Video: Kyle Walker reacts to Manchester City’s win over Tottenham

Manchester City
Posted by

Kyle Walker insisted he would be in the wrong job if he didn’t enjoy the pressure following Manchester City’s win over Tottenham.

City took a giant step towards becoming the first team ever to win four Premier League titles in a row thanks to a 2-0 win in north London.

Pep Guardiola’s side headed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having never scored a Premier League goal there, but didn’t crack under the pressure thanks to an Erling Haaland double.

City survived a scare when Heung-Min Son was through on goal but Stefan Ortega denied the Spurs captain to keep his side ahead.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “They just deliver” – Micah Richards reacts to Manchester City’s win
Video: The moment Tottenham star cost Arsenal the Premier League title
Chris Sutton claims £50m Chelsea player will end up at Crystal Palace

It means City head into their last game against West Ham knowing victory would mean a historic fourth league title in a row.

After the game Walker insisted these are they types of matches he wants to play in, and admitted he couldn’t sleep last night.

Watch: Kyle Walker reacts to City’s win

More Stories Kyle Walker Manchester City

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.