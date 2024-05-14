Video: Kyle Walker reacts to Manchester City’s win over Tottenham

Kyle Walker insisted he would be in the wrong job if he didn’t enjoy the pressure following Manchester City’s win over Tottenham.

City took a giant step towards becoming the first team ever to win four Premier League titles in a row thanks to a 2-0 win in north London.

Pep Guardiola’s side headed to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having never scored a Premier League goal there, but didn’t crack under the pressure thanks to an Erling Haaland double.

City survived a scare when Heung-Min Son was through on goal but Stefan Ortega denied the Spurs captain to keep his side ahead.

It means City head into their last game against West Ham knowing victory would mean a historic fourth league title in a row.

After the game Walker insisted these are they types of matches he wants to play in, and admitted he couldn’t sleep last night.

Watch: Kyle Walker reacts to City’s win