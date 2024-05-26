Manchester City won’t stand in Ederson’s way if the goalkeeper decides he wants to pursue a new challenge in Saudi Arabia this summer, according to reports.

Ederson has been at City for seven seasons following his move from Portuguese giants Benfica back in 2017.

The Brazilian has won 17 trophies during his time at the club, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League, as well as winning the Premier League Golden Glove for three consecutive seasons between 2020-2022.

City won’t stop Ederson from heading to Saudi Arabia

Ederson has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League during his time in England, and made 33 appearances in the league this season as City became the first side in history to win four Premier League titles in a row.

The 30-year-old fractured his eye socket in the win against Tottenham earlier this month which forced him to miss the final game of the season, and has also ruled him out of the Copa America this summer.

There’s a possibility the Brazil international could have played his last game for City with reports linking him with a move to the riches of the Saudi Pro League.

90min report the interest from Saudi is from Jeddah based clubs Al-Ahli and Al Ittihad, who are both believed to be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

The reports adds that Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t looking to sell Ederson, but under the right terms they would be open to the former Benfica man leaving.

Ederson is under contract at City until 2026, and would be in line for a significant pay rise were he to move to Saudi according to the report, with City likely to receive a big fee for the goalkeeper.

90min add that right now City haven’t received any proposals from Saudi club’s and Ederson’s camp haven’t been approached in regards to discussing personal terms.

It’s believed any potential fee City receive for Ederson would likely be invested into a new goalkeeper with question marks over the future of the club’s second choice keeper Stefan Ortega.

Ederson has made 332 appearances for City to date, keeping 155 clean sheets.