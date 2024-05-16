Chelsea were linked with Girona striker Artem Dovbyk back in January, but Fabrizio Romano insists a transfer was never close at the time, even if his situation looks to be open ahead of this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Dovbyk could be one to watch in this summer’s transfer window as he has a release clause of just €40million.

It’s not entirely clear if Chelsea are still interested in Dovbyk, but Romano acknowledges that there are a number of clubs keen on signing a striker ahead of next season, and that clearly includes the Blues, who have had a below-par campaign and who might benefit from bringing in an alternative to promising but inexperienced and inconsistent youngster Nicolas Jackson.

Dovbyk transfer: Chelsea linked in January, but what about this summer?

Discussing the latest on Dovbyk’s future, Romano made it clear that the 26-year-old’s release clause would need to be triggered for a deal to happen, with Girona not prepared to negotiate for their prolific front-man.

“Artem Dovbyk, the Ukrainian striker of Girona, has had a fantastic season, with 20 goals in 33 La Liga games, helping them to qualification for next season’s Champions League. Of course there are plenty of important figures at the club, such as the manager Michel, the whole board, and talented young players like Savio, but Dovbyk is their main striker and that’s always important,” Romano said.

“I can now tell you that Dovbyk has a release clause in his contract and the value of this clause is €40m, which Girona have no intention to negotiate around – this is the price any interested clubs would have to pay for the 26-year-old. So, whoever wants to sign Dovbyk has this possibility, but not by negotiating with Girona, it would require paying the €40m clause and agreeing personal terms with Dovbyk.

“We know many clubs around Europe are looking for strikers this summer, so Dovbyk could be an interesting name to watch. Chelsea were rumoured with a move in January but he was never close in January, in the summer is still open situation.

“As for the player, he’s really open in terms of his next move, he doesn’t have a specific league in mind – it depends on the project, the manager, and what they want to do with him.”