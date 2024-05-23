PSG attacker Xavi Simons has been linked with the move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to HITC, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on securing the services of the 21-year-old attacker, but he is pushing for a move to Barcelona instead.

Last Minute Playoff Final Tickets – READ MORE!

The Dutch international has been exceptional for RB Leipzig on loan this past season and he has 10 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. He could develop into a key player for clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

Arsenal need more quality and depth in the attack and Simons is versatile enough to operate in a number of roles. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack if he joins the club.

The Gunners have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in the squad. The arrival of the 21-year-old could solve that problem for Arteta.

Chelsea need Xavi Simons

Similarly, Chelsea need more cutting edge in the final third. Nicolas Jackson has not been able to score goals regularly and the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have been quite underwhelming on the flanks as well. Simons is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be an upgrade on all three players.

The opportunity to join a top Premier League club can be quite exciting as well. However, the player is clearly intent on a move to Barcelona and the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea will have to submit a lucrative proposal to change his mind. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

PSG will lose Kylian Mbappé this summer and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sanction the departure of another prodigious young attacking talent.