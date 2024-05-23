New Liverpool manager Arne Slot is about to take charge of the club.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp, a new era is about to start for the Reds and a lot of changes are expected at the club.

The Dutch manager is set to bring his signings and stamp his authority at the club by making moves in the summer transfer window.

Despite the availability of world class players in the squad, the Reds still need to make a few additions in order to challenge for trophies next season.

A report from Fotospor claimed that Slot wants to sign Turnkey international Orkun Kokcu from Benfica.

Kokcu has played under Slot before at Feyenoord and the Dutch manager knows the player well.

A Bola has now claimed that the Portuguese club will let the player leave if their asking price of €45m (£38m) is met.

During their time at Feyenoord, the Benfica No. 10 made 96 appearances under the new Liverpool manager, tallying 21 goals and dishing out 14 assists.

The Fotospor report claims that Slot wants Kokcu to be his first signing at Liverpool.

This possible reunion is a calculated move, given Slot’s past experience with Kokcu at Feyenoord, where the midfield player was instrumental.

Particularly during a managerial change, Liverpool would benefit greatly from his technical skill, vision, and leadership on the field.

The future of Liverpool will be greatly influenced by the players Slot sign in his first transfer window at the club.

Kokcu can be a valuable addition to Liverpool

The potential signing of Kokcu fits perfectly with Merseyside club’s recent strategy of entering the Portuguese market.

The Reds have previously signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica and Luis Diaz from Porto.

Along with making new signings, the new Reds manager has to address the future of key players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

The Liverpool trio have their contract expiring next year and the Reds need to do everything in their power to extend them.