Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino during the summer transfer window and they will face competition from London rivals Chelsea.

According to Tuttosport, the two London clubs are keen on signing the central defender and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Tottenham have been quite underwhelming at the back in recent weeks and it has cost them a top-four finish. They will need to tighten up at the back during the summer transfer window and the Italian defender would be a solid long-term acquisition. He has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Italian league and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to join a club like Tottenham will be an attractive proposition for the Italian defender. Meanwhile, Chelsea need to bring in a quality alternative to Thiago Silva, who will be a free agent soon. It will be interesting to see if they can beat Tottenham and secure the services of the 24-year-old Italian defender.

Tottenham or Chelsea move could excite Alessandro Buongiorno

Both clubs would represent an exciting opportunity for the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He will want to join a club capable of competing for major trophies and he has been linked with Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan as well.

Tottenham and Chelsea have both missed out on Champions League qualification this season and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They need better players in order to do well and they have the financial resources to sign the Torino defender. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. He will cost around €40 million (£34m) this summer.