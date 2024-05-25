Man City vs Man United confirmed team news: Casemiro dropped for FA Cup final

Man City and Man United go head-to-head in a repeat of last year’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon with both heading into the match with different objectives.

Pep Guardiola’s men became the first team in English football history to win four league titles in a row last weekend and at Wembley on Saturday, this legendary City squad will be hoping to become the first team ever to win back-to-back doubles.

The Premier League champions arrive into the clash as heavy favourites and won the 2023 FA Cup final against Man United with a 2-1 scoreline.

This season, the pressure is less on Guardiola’s men as the Manchester club are not seeking to win a treble and the cup final result will not have an impact on a Champions League final like it could have last term.

Man City were 3-1 winners over West Ham last time out and Guardiola has made three changes from that team for the FA Cup final with Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Jeremy Doku being replaced by John Stones, Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic.

Man City confirmed starting 11

In the blue corner! ? XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Stones, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland SUBS | Carson, Dias, Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/SsmPxmFeCx — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 25, 2024

As for Man United, Erik ten Hag’s side arrive at Wembley hoping to save their season by winning the FA Cup as the rest of their campaign has been a disaster. The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League and should they fail to beat Man City at Wembley, the Red Devils will not play European football next season.

United are big underdogs for the FA Cup final and their preparations may also have been affected after it was reported on Friday that Ten Hag will be relieved of his duties after Saturday’s game.

Man United were 2-0 winners over Brighton last weekend and the Dutch coach has made two changes to what potentially is his last-ever team.

Casemiro and Amad Diallo have been left out with Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford coming in for the Wembley showpiece.

Man United confirmed starting 11