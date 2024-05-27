Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

The Reds have watched the 24-year-old midfielder extensively this season, and they are impressed with his performances, according to Tuttosport.

Ederson has been a key player for Atalanta this season and he has helped them win the UEFA Europa League. The Brazilian was in action against Liverpool in the Europa League and the Reds will have watched him up close.

It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official offer.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to sign a quality central midfielder this summer and Ederson would be a superb addition. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the Reds.

Liverpool have parted ways with Thiago Alcantara and they will have to replace him accordingly.

The Reds have had an underwhelming campaign and they ended up winning just the Carabao Cup after pushing for the quadruple until the last few weeks of the season.

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back strongly next season and they need quality players. Strengthening the midfield will be one of their priorities heading into the summer window.

Ederson will add defensive cover to the side and he will chip in with goals and creativity as well.

The 24-year-old midfielder has proven himself in Serie A and he will look to test himself in the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in England and the opportunity to join them will be an attractive opportunity for the Brazilian midfielder. They could provide him with the platform to challenge for major trophies in the coming years.

Ederson is entering his peak years and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the Reds if the transfer goes through.