Liverpool learn the only way they can complete Bradley Barcola signing this summer

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Bradley Barcola has reached a crucial stage, with Paris Saint-Germain continuing to demand an enormous fee for the France international.



The 23-year-old has emerged as Liverpool’s priority target to strengthen the left wing following Mohamed Salah’s departure, and the player is understood to be attracted by the idea of moving to Anfield.

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However, the financial gap between the clubs remains significant, leaving Liverpool with a decision over how far they are prepared to stretch for one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers.

PSG remain firm on £145m Barcola valuation

According to Sky Sports, PSG continue to value Barcola at around £145 million, a figure Liverpool are currently unwilling to meet.

Preliminary negotiations have taken place, but the sizeable difference between the clubs has prevented meaningful progress.

Liverpool’s interest is serious, with Barcola viewed as a long-term attacking solution rather than simply another squad option.

But unless PSG lower their demands, the Reds are prepared to avoid paying what they consider an inflated price.

There has, however, been a fresh development. talkSPORT reports that PSG could potentially soften their position to around £125m.

Barcola has also indicated that he does not intend to extend his current PSG contract, although he will not force his way out if an agreement cannot be reached this summer.

Liverpool need to stay patient rather than overpaying

Barcola would undoubtedly improve Liverpool. He offers explosive pace, direct dribbling and the ability to attack defenders one-on-one, while at 23 he could become a major part of the club’s frontline for years.

But £145m is extremely difficult to justify.

PSG hold leverage because Barcola has two years remaining on his contract, but Liverpool also have no reason to panic.

The player wants the move and PSG have continued strengthening their attack, factors that could gradually make a compromise more realistic.

A deal closer to £120m-£125m would still be enormous, but far easier to defend for a player Liverpool clearly consider elite.

The smartest approach is therefore patience. Liverpool should keep negotiating without matching PSG’s current valuation. If the French champions genuinely want to sell, the pressure to compromise will increase as deadline day approaches.

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