(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing a left-back this summer, and they are keeping tabs on the Brighton defender Ferdi Kadioglu.

According to a report from AS Marca, Manchester United are interested in the 26-year-old Turkish defender, and the player could cost around £40 million.

Ferdi Kadioglu could solve Manchester United’s left-back problem

Manchester United have been linked with multiple players in recent weeks, including Alejandro Balde, Lewis Hall, and Joaquin Seys. It is clear they want to bring in a left-back before the window closes.

They are looking to add more depth at that position, and Kadioglu would be an excellent option. The Turkish defender has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton, and he was one of their best players last season. He could compete with Luke Shaw for the starting spot and eventually replace the England international.

The £40 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality. Manchester United have the resources to get the deal across the line, and they should not have too many problems convincing the defender to join the club either. It would be a huge step up in his career, and the Turkish star is likely to be tempted to move to Old Trafford. They can offer him Champions League football and the chance to fight for trophies.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Kadioglu would add quality at both ends

Manchester United started the season with a disappointing defeat against Hull City. They will look to bounce back strongly and push for a place in the Champions League once again. They will also look to do well in the domestic competitions.

Adding more depth and quality to the defensive unit would be ideal. Kadioglu is not just a quality defender; he will help Manchester United going forward. The 26-year-old is versatile enough to operate as the right-sided full-back and in a more advanced attacking role as well. His versatility would be an added bonus for Manchester United.