West Ham United target move for Englishman to improve midfield quality

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

West Ham United are weighing up a late move for Josh Brownhill as they prepare for another change in midfield before the transfer window closes.



The Hammers have held a long-standing interest in the former Burnley captain, who is now playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

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With James Ward-Prowse expected to complete a return to Southampton, West Ham are assessing whether Brownhill could provide the experience, energy and leadership needed to refresh the middle of the pitch.

West Ham firmly in the race for Josh Brownhill

According to TEAMtalk, West Ham are firmly interested in Brownhill and are monitoring his availability as Al Shabab consider ways to manage their finances.

Hull City, Coventry City and several other English clubs are also keeping tabs on the 30-year-old, but West Ham’s interest has been described as long-standing.

Brownhill’s Premier League experience and ability to contribute goals from midfield remain key attractions.

The timing also links directly to Ward-Prowse. talkSPORT reported that West Ham have agreed a deal worth under £1m for the 31-year-old to return to Southampton, with his Hammers spell nearing an end.

Brownhill could be a sensible short-term solution

For West Ham, Brownhill would represent a very different type of signing from the younger players they have targeted in recent windows.

At 30, he would arrive for immediate impact rather than future resale value. That may not be a bad thing.

West Ham’s midfield has gone through major change, and losing Ward-Prowse removes another experienced voice from the dressing room. Brownhill would bring leadership, work rate and a proven ability to operate in English football without needing a long adaptation period.

He is also capable of arriving late in the box and contributing goals, something West Ham could use more of from midfield.

The main question is financial. His wages at Al Shabab could make negotiations complicated, and the Hammers should avoid committing to an expensive long-term contract.

But if the structure is sensible, this feels like the kind of low-risk move that could help Nuno Espirito Santo immediately.

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