Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Southampton defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

According to GMS, they have opened talks with the Championship outfit regarding a move for the defender. He has impressed in the Championship with Southampton, and he is highly rated in England.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis could replace Ezri Konsa

The 24-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for Aston Villa. They have sanctioned Ezri Konsa’s departure to Arsenal, and they need to replace him properly. Signing Harwood-Bellis could prove to be a wise decision.

Apparently, Aston Villa have already failed to secure the defender with an offer of around £18 million. Southampton are ready to sell the player for around £25-30 million. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa are willing to pay that kind of money for the defender.

The 24-year-old has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to join the West Midlands club will be exciting for the defender. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be hard to turn down for him. The player will certainly hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming days.

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Harwood-Bellis could strengthen Aston Villa’s defence

Aston Villa will be playing in the Champions League this season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Adding more depth to the defensive unit would be a wise decision. The 24-year-old has the quality to develop into a long-term player for them.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to pay the asking price.