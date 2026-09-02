Lamine Camara in action for Senegal against Ireland (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Chelsea transfer target Lamine Camara was reportedly left fuming with his club Monaco as his Deadline Day move to Stamford Bridge collapsed.

The Senegal international looked close to making the move to Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano even declaring ‘here we go’ for a potential €55m deal.

However, Monaco later pulled the plug in a surprise late development, and this has clearly left a lot of figures involved very angry.

See below for Romano’s ‘here we go’ on the Camara deal, and a later post on X about the deal falling through, leaving Chelsea “furious” with Monaco…

?? EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea agree deal in principle to sign Lamine Camara from AS Monaco, here we go! ? Fee worth €55m and authorization to travel for medical. Initial agreement done now running in order to complete medical and formal steps in time. pic.twitter.com/DuCBSuZBiN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

?? BREAKING: LAMINE CAMARA DEAL OFF. AS Monaco cancel Lamine Camara-Chelsea deal after a written agreement between clubs, as they proceed with Balogun sale to Everton. ?? Chelsea are FURIOUS as call it a deeply unprofessional way to conduct business. pic.twitter.com/fKvKSoAUig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

According to Simon Phillips, Camara himself was also left fuming with Monaco for denying him this dream move.

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Lamine Camara could also be a transfer target for Liverpool

Interestingly, Phillips also claims in his Substack piece that Chelsea are so annoyed with Monaco that they might be reluctant to deal with them again.

That could cast some doubt over the Blues coming back in for Camara, while the 22-year-old has also been linked with Liverpool.

See below as Ben Jacobs has stated that the Reds also spoke with Camara and with Monaco yesterday, urging them to wait as they could come back in for him in the future…

? INCREDIBLE NEWS: Richard Hughes, in his last act as Liverpool’s Sporting Director, called Monaco and Lamine Camara and told them to cancel the move to Chelsea because Liverpool will come back for him ???? pic.twitter.com/BrfXpeBxsd — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) September 1, 2026

Meanwhile, we’ve also been informed that Chelsea are likely to switch their focus elsewhere.

CFC have an interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios, who could now be their priority for January as they continue to search for a replacement for Enzo Fernandez after his move to Manchester City.

Camara may well be angered to miss out on a move to Chelsea now, but if he carries on performing well in Ligue 1 then he’ll surely get another big move, perhaps to Liverpool, before too long.