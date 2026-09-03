Liverpool flag outside Anfield (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new investors could have a major say in the club’s January transfer plans, with Lamine Camara emerging as a potential first major recruitment target under the evolving ownership structure.

The Monaco midfielder is reportedly convinced that he can still secure a move to Liverpool in January after his £47 million transfer to Chelsea dramatically collapsed on deadline day.

Camara had completed his Chelsea medical before Monaco pulled the plug on the deal, but the 22-year-old Senegal international is now looking towards Anfield as his preferred destination.

The situation could become particularly interesting with Amit Bhatia and 1892 Holdings preparing to take on a greater role at Liverpool.

How the new ownership is set to influence the January transfer window

Transfer insider Indy Kaila reports that Liverpool’s incoming vice-chairman Amit Bhatia is actively preparing to back winter recruitment strategies.

Bhatia, set to take a seat on the board once 1892 Holdings’ minority stake receives final regulatory approval, will oversee a thorough mid-season squad review.

Anfield officials are actively monitoring squad depth to determine if an extra midfielder and a versatile attacker are necessary to maintain competitive momentum through the second half of the campaign.

While no official agreement with Monaco is currently sealed, Camara’s personal preference for Anfield, combined with Liverpool’s long-standing interest, places the midfielder at the top of the club’s January shortlist under its evolving hierarchy.

EXCLUSIVE ?: #LFC vice chairman Amit Bhatia prepares new signings Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is convinced he can complete a transfer to Liverpool in the January window, after his deadline-day move to Chelsea collapsed at the last moment. The 22-year-old Senegal… pic.twitter.com/UqLWSAaVIh — indykaila News (@indykaila) September 3, 2026

Jeff Bezos and 1892 Holdings could reshape Liverpool’s future

The investment from 1892 Holdings represents an important development in Liverpool’s ownership structure.

The consortium, led by Bhatia, includes prominent international investors such as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.

Fenway Sports Group remains Liverpool’s majority owner under the current structure, with the new consortium holding a minority position.

However, the investment has fuelled speculation about the group’s long-term ambitions at Anfield, including the possibility of eventually increasing its stake.

If that happens, the influence of the new investors over Liverpool’s recruitment and wider sporting strategy could become considerably greater.

For now, Camara could be one of the first names to benefit from that changing landscape, with Liverpool’s January plans potentially offering the new ownership group an early opportunity to demonstrate its ambitions.