Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign Como winger Assane Diao, with the Premier League giants increasingly convinced by the Senegal international’s potential.

The 21-year-old has attracted growing attention with his Serie A performances, and United have been monitoring his progress closely. According to a report from 4-4-2, the Red Devils have sent scouts to watch Diao in recent league matches against Genoa, Parma and Frosinone.

Assane Diao attracts Manchester United interest

Diao has established himself as an important player for Como and has already scored three league goals this season. His impressive performances have also caught the attention of several other Premier League clubs, meaning United could face significant competition for his signature.

Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford are all understood to be keeping tabs on the winger. Atalanta and Roma are also monitoring the attacker, highlighting the level of interest surrounding his development.

Diao’s versatility could make him particularly appealing to United. He can operate on either flank and has the pace, strength and acceleration to trouble defenders in one-on-one situations.

His ability to carry the ball forward and create openings could give United another dynamic attacking option as they continue to reshape their squad.

Diao’s future at Como

Como are under no immediate pressure to sell Diao, with the player contracted until 2029. The Italian club are reportedly seeking a fee of around €50-55 million before considering a transfer.

That valuation could make negotiations difficult, particularly with several Premier League clubs involved. Como are also competing in the Champions League this season, strengthening their position.

Manchester United will therefore need to move decisively if they want to win the race for Diao, who is quickly emerging as one of Serie A’s most exciting young attacking options.