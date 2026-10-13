(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received a welcome defensive boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid, with Matthijs de Ligt travelling to Spain after a lengthy injury absence.



Young left-back Harry Amass has also made the trip, giving Michael Carrick another option at a position where United are currently dealing with several fitness concerns.

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The timing could hardly be better. United have looked vulnerable defensively during the opening weeks of the season and now face one of the toughest away games in Europe.

De Ligt and Amass included in travelling squad

According to Samuel Luckhurst, De Ligt travelled with the United squad to Madrid after returning to first-team training.

The Netherlands international has not played a competitive match since suffering a back injury in November 2025.

What was initially expected to be a relatively short absence eventually required surgery in May, keeping him sidelined for almost 11 months.

Amass has also travelled despite receiving very limited senior minutes this season.

His inclusion is particularly interesting because Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui have all had fitness issues, leaving United short of natural options at left-back.

De Ligt’s return could solve a major problem for Man United

A fit De Ligt would be a huge addition for United.

Carrick’s team have kept only one Premier League clean sheet this season and have conceded too many avoidable goals, including

Tottenham’s late equaliser at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Man United’s official website also confirmed De Ligt was among the players pictured departing Manchester Airport for Spain.

Whether he is ready to start against Atletico is another question after such a long layoff.

Still, simply having him available again gives Carrick another experienced centre-back and should increase competition for Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Amass could also benefit from United’s left-back problems. The 19-year-old has spent most of the season around the Under-21s, but this is exactly the kind of opportunity young players need.

United’s injury situation remains far from ideal, but De Ligt’s return at least gives Carrick one significant reason for optimism.

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