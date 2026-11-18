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Manchester United could consider allowing Matthijs de Ligt to leave in January, with Beşiktaş exploring a potential move for the Netherlands international.

The 27-year-old has only recently returned from a serious back injury that kept him out for nearly a year, and his long absence has significantly disrupted his place in United’s defensive hierarchy.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to reshape the back line, and De Ligt’s future could now depend on whether United manage to bring in another centre-back.

TEAMtalk reveals Beşiktaş interest in Matthijs de Ligt

According to TEAMtalk, Beşiktaş are considering a January move and believe a loan deal could potentially be possible.

United are not actively forcing De Ligt out, but they are prepared to discuss his future if defensive reinforcements arrive first.

His situation has changed dramatically since joining from Bayern Munich in 2024 for an initial £42.9million. A lengthy injury layoff saw his transfer value drop, while Leny Yoro and other younger defenders have become more central to United’s long-term plans.

Beşiktaş view De Ligt as someone who could become a leader in their defence and give him the regular football he needs to rebuild sharpness and confidence.

Man United should need to strengthen defence first

From United’s perspective, there is logic in keeping their options open.

De Ligt remains an experienced centre-back with Champions League pedigree, but Pochettino needs defenders who can stay fit and consistently handle a high defensive line.

United are already expected to prioritise centre-back in January. A CaughtOffside report revealed that the club see central defence as one of their two key recruitment priorities, alongside striker.

That context makes De Ligt’s situation particularly important. If a new defender arrives, United could potentially sanction a loan or permanent departure without weakening the squad. If no replacement is secured, allowing him to leave would create unnecessary risk.

A January loan to Beşiktaş could benefit De Ligt by giving him regular minutes after such a long absence, but United should avoid making the decision too early.

His fitness record is a concern, but he still has quality and a contract running until 2029.

The smartest move is simple: sign the replacement first, then assess whether De Ligt remains part of Pochettino’s plans.

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