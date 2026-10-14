"He wants out" - Former player claims Man United star wants to leave following outburst

Lisandro Martinez in action for Manchester United (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been criticised by former Tottenham and Blackburn player Tim Sherwood.

Speaking on The Overlap today, Sherwood expressed his view that Martinez is only hitting out at the Man Utd board because he wants to leave the club.

Watch below as Sherwood chats with Jamie Redknapp and recalls that he made a similar mistake during his playing days, and that Martinez would have done better to keep quiet…

"Keep your mouth shut, mate!" ? Tim Sherwood has stern words for Lisandro Martínez. Watch the latest Overlap Daily episode at 4pm on YouTube or listen wherever you get your podcasts ??? pic.twitter.com/HjRHs4k7xF — Overlap Daily (@ThatsFootballTV) October 14, 2026

Sherwood insisted Martinez should have kept his mouth shut, whilst also defending United sporting director Jason Wilcox, who was seemingly the main target of criticism from the Argentine defender as he spoke after last night’s defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

What did Lisandro Martinez say about Manchester United?

“We did a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well,” Martinez said in his post-match interview after the defeat to Atletico Madrid last night.

“I expect more (investment). 100%,” he added. “I expect more from our technical director (Jason Wilcox). I have to be honest, as players we have to do more but it is also important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

You can read more here about the mood inside Old Trafford after Martinez’s comments and how the club’s other players feel about it.

Overall, it’s hard to see Martinez escaping a pretty big punishment here after publicly throwing his toys out of the pram in this way.

Even if many MUFC supporters will understand why the 28-year-old must be feeling frustrated with how things are going, it’s debatable if airing these concerns publicly is really the best way to go about dealing with the problem.

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