(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Gavi, with Unai Emery keen to bring the Spanish international to Villa Park as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

The 22-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Hansi Flick this season, and his limited involvement has reportedly attracted interest from several European clubs.

Emery wants to sign Gavi from Barcelona

According to a report from Spain, Emery is keen to explore signing Gavi, with the Aston Villa manager seeing an opportunity to bring the midfielder to the Premier League.

The Barcelona youngster is regarded as one of the most talented midfielders of his generation. His technical ability, aggressive pressing and energy could make him an excellent addition to Villa’s midfield, particularly as Emery looks to build a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

Gavi has struggled to secure consistent opportunities this season, starting only two of his four La Liga appearances while making substitute appearances in the Champions League. A more prominent role elsewhere could become an attractive proposition if his situation at Barcelona does not improve.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Aston Villa face major competition for Gavi

Emery could offer the Spanish international a fresh opportunity to rediscover his best form, but convincing him to leave his boyhood club will not be straightforward.

Barcelona are reportedly reluctant to entertain the possibility of losing the midfielder, whom they consider an important part of their long-term plans. Gavi is also under contract at Camp Nou until 2030, giving the Catalan giants considerable control over his future.

Furthermore, Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Barcelona have no intention of selling the midfielder, despite his reduced playing time.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will make a formal approach, but Emery’s admiration could make Gavi an interesting name to follow in the coming transfer windows.