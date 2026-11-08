27-year-old emerges as Liverpool target as Reds prepare for possible Alisson exit

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Liverpool are reportedly preparing for the possibility of life after Alisson Becker, with Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa emerging as a serious target for 2027.

Alisson’s contract expires next summer, and uncertainty over a renewal has forced Liverpool to think carefully about the next phase of their goalkeeping plans.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is already at the club, while Lucca Brughmans and Armin Pecsi are highly rated internally, but there are doubts over whether any of them are ready to immediately replace one of the best goalkeepers of Liverpool’s modern era.

Liverpool interest in Diogo Costa revealed

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have identified Diogo Costa as a leading option if Alisson leaves when his deal expires.

The report claims Liverpool admire Costa’s experience, shot-stopping and ability with the ball at his feet, qualities that would fit naturally into Andoni Iraola’s system.

Liverpool are not completely convinced that Mamardashvili is ready to become the undisputed No.1, while Brughmans is still considered one for the future. Pecsi is also viewed as part of a longer-term plan and could be sent out on loan again next season.

Liverpool’s interest in Costa is not entirely new either. CaughtOffside reported earlier this year that the Reds had already been tracking the Portugal international as a potential Alisson successor.

Diogo Costa feels like the safest option if Alisson leaves

From Liverpool’s perspective, Costa would be a logical replacement.

He is already experienced at Champions League and international level, is comfortable playing out from the back and would arrive ready to compete immediately rather than needing a long adaptation period.

The uncertainty around Alisson has also increased. Iraola admitted this week that he does not know whether the Brazilian will stay, although he made clear that he would like him to continue at Anfield.

That makes succession planning essential rather than premature.

Liverpool could simply promote Mamardashvili, but replacing Alisson with an established goalkeeper such as Costa would reduce the risk of a major drop-off in such a crucial position.

The challenge will be price. Porto have never been an easy club to negotiate with, and Costa remains one of their most valuable players.

Still, if Alisson does leave in 2027, Liverpool will need quality rather than compromise. Costa looks like one of the strongest options available.

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