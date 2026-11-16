Daniel Farke, manager of Leeds United acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing VfB Stuttgart midfielder Bilal El Khannouss during the January transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to strengthen his attacking options.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Leeds have contacted the Bundesliga outfit to explore bringing the Moroccan international back to English football. However, Stuttgart are reluctant to sanction his departure midway through the season.

Bilal El Khannouss could be an exciting addition for Leeds

The 22-year-old has established himself as an important player for Stuttgart since joining the German club, impressing with his technical ability, creativity and versatility in attacking positions.

El Khannouss registered 16 goal contributions in 41 appearances last season, helping Stuttgart secure Champions League qualification. He has continued his impressive performances this campaign, scoring twice in his first nine appearances.

Farke is reportedly a huge admirer of the midfielder, having monitored his development at Leicester City. His ability to operate as a No.10 or on either wing could add another dimension to Leeds’ final third.

The Whites have made a decent start to the Premier League campaign, but adding more creativity and attacking quality could help them maintain their momentum.

Stuttgart reluctant to sanction El Khannouss transfer

However, convincing Stuttgart to part ways with their highly rated midfielder will not be straightforward.

TEAMtalk claims the Bundesliga club has told Leeds they have no intention of selling El Khannouss during the January transfer window. Stuttgart consider him an important part of their plans as they pursue another successful domestic campaign and progress in the Champions League.

The German side value the Moroccan at around €40 million (£33.4m), a figure that Leeds could potentially afford.

Meanwhile, the player’s representatives are open to discussions, although El Khannouss would want assurances over regular playing time before considering a move.

A summer transfer could therefore be a more realistic possibility for Leeds. If Farke remains determined to reunite with the talented midfielder, the Yorkshire outfit may have to wait until the end of the season to secure his signature.