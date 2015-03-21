Sunderland plot surprise move to sign Liverpool defender

Sunderland are keeping tabs on the progress of Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori whilst on loan at Ligue 1 side Bordeaux this season, according to the Sunderland Echo.

SEE ALSO:

Liverpool invited to bid for Man United target with 20 goals in 39 games

West Ham v Sunderland: Premier League live stream & match preview

Liverpool news

The Portuguese starlet arrived at Anfield last summer as a highly regarded defensive prospect, but has so far failed to break into the Reds’ first team.

Still, Sunderland have seen some potential in the youngster’s performances in France this season, and could be readying a summer bid to bring Ilori to the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats look in need of some major strengthening this summer after an awful season, though much will depend on their success in avoiding relegation to the Championship.