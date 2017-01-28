Southampton 0-5 Arsenal player ratings: Walcott and Welbeck both get a perfect ten as the Gunners destroy lacklustre Saints

Arsenal breezed past Southampton with a 5-0 victory as they ensured their name would be in the draw for the FA Cup fifth round.

The Gunners took the lead through Danny Welbeck. The England international raced through on goal and delicately chipped Lewis to bag a goal on his first start in 265 days. He celebrated in style, doing the ‘salt bae’ pose, an ode to the viral internet meme. Ten minutes later, he added his second with a smart finish. To see Welbeck’s first goal click here, for his second click here.

Theo Walcott, on his return to the side from a calf injury, bagged a hat-trick to ensure Arsenal were safely through to the next round. Walcott scored his 12th, 13th and 14th goals of the season on the way to bagging his fifth hat-trick in an Arsenal shirt. You can see his first goal here, second here and third here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Southampton player ratings: Lewis 4, Martina 4, Gardos 5, Stephens 5, Mcqueen 6, Hojbjerg 6, Reed 5, Clasie 4, Sims 5, Long 6, Isgrove 5.

Arsenal player ratings: Ospina 6, Bellerin 7, Mustafi 6, Holding 5, Gibbs 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 7, Maitland-Niles 6, Reine-Adelaide 6, Walcott 10, Perez 7, Welbeck 10.