Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier scored an absolute rocket of a goal in the 39th minute of their FA Cup tie against Tranmere to get their FA Cup journey off to a explosive start.

Aurier made the most out of his rare starting chance this evening with his wonderful hit. The Ivorian is often overlooked for England World Cup hero Kieran Trippier and talented youngster Kyle Walker-Peters.

The former PSG star attempted an audacious strike from 25 yards out, the outrageous spin on the ball saw it fly into the top corner – leaving Tranmere’s goalkeeper rooted to his spot.

Check out the Ivorian’s superb hit below:

WOW… what a strike from Serge Aurier ? There's no stopping that and Spurs lead at Prenton Park! pic.twitter.com/JW4hJo7elI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2019

Tottenham are third in the Premier League, in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup and have now taken the first step into advancing to the next stage of the FA Cup.

Could this be the year that Spurs finally win some silverware?