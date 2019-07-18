Manchester United are still at risk of losing one of their biggest stars this summer, these European giants are set to table a new and improved offer for the star.

According to The Times (subscription required), Romelu Lukaku is intent on leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan this summer, the out of favour striker didn’t feature for United in their latest preseason clash against Leeds – intensifying speculation over the star’s future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to pour cold water on rumours surrounding the Belgian star by revealing that the forward suffered a ‘knock’ in training.

Lukaku’s future could soon be resolved, with the report highlighting that Inter Milan will table a new and improved offer for the 26-year-old in the coming days, the Serie A giants’ first offer for the ace was understood to be worth a total of £63m in instalments, the San Siro outfit were hoping to take the former Chelsea star on a two-year loan before making the deal permanent.

Antonio Conte’s side are expected to return with a bid of £60 million plus another £15 million in add-ons, we’ll have to wait and see if the Red Devils accept this offer as the Manchester outfit have slapped a £80 price-tag on the star.

The Times understand that Lukaku is convinced that a move to Italy will come to fruition this summer, putting an end to his unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford.

The powerful forward, who was once a nightmare for West Brom and Everton has largely has largely failed to live up to expectations since his marquee move to United, the star’s disappointing performances last season saw him cast aside by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer shook up his team by making England international Marcus Rashford the focal point of United’s attack, leaving Lukaku playing second fiddle to Rashford for the entire second-half of last season.

There’s no doubt that Lukaku needs a move to get his career back on track and Antonio Conte could just have what it takes to awake the Lukaku that was a nightmare to Premier League defences, as per the Guardian, the 26-year-old is one of Antonio Conte’s primary targets this summer and it’s understood that the former Chelsea boss is a huge admirer of the Belgian.