Jadon Sancho showed exactly why some rate him as one of the best youngsters on the planet today, as he pulled off a dazzling run for Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly against Udinese.

As seen below, Sancho showed what he’s all about, as he took on three players for Dortmund, with the England ace nutmegging two of them.

As per Don Balon, Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool to strike a deal to bring Sancho to Anfield, and given the clip above, we can definitely see why!