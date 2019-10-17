Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing the signatures of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Fabian Ruiz in the summer.

Los Blancos have had a decent start to the season as they are currently at the top of the La Liga table without a single defeat from their first eight games so far. This summer, Real made a number of high-profile signings in Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Luka Jovic and Rodrygo. However, none of these players have had much of an impact so far.

According to Diario Gol, Florentino Perez is eager to make three signings next summer in Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Fabian Ruiz. The report claims that the trio would cost Los Blancos €450 million. It is understood that Mbappe would cost €230 million while €140 million and €80 million would be required to sign Pogba and Ruiz respectively.

Diario Gol have also claimed that the transfer of these players could see the likes of Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema leave the club.

Mbappe, Pogba and Ruiz are all quality players and would be fine additions to Real Madrid’s squad. If Los Blancos are to buy all three, then they’ll have to let go of some of their players as well.