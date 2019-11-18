Video: Lionel Messi’s free-kick assists Sergio Aguero for Argentina vs Uruguay

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi used his sensational delivery to tee up Manchester City talisman Sergio Aguero in Argentina’s clash with Uruguay this evening.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner stepped up to take a free-kick from the left-wing, the attacker’s pinpoint delivery was met by Aguero who rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Messi’s assist for Aguero’s goal below:

Here's the assist Messi provided Aguero on their first goal pic.twitter.com/cOP8NhMwyh — Mbappísta (@MbappeBDR) November 18, 2019

This is a massive South American clash, we’re sure it will produce some exciting moments.