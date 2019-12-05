Xherdan Shaqiri said that he was very happy to be back on the pitch during the Merseyside Derby against Everton.

The Swiss international made sporadic appearances for the Reds at the start of the season before injuries ruled him out for a while. However, Shaqiri recovered and was in the starting XI for last night’s match against Everton and scored his first goal in almost a year as Liverpool won 5-2.

Shaqiri said that he was glad to be back on the pitch and is in good condition presently. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 28-year-old said: “I think you saw [how much I enjoyed it] on the pitch. It was unbelievable to be back on the pitch, I was very happy when I knew I’d play. I wanted to have a good performance.

“I’ve worked hard for the last few months – I’ve been injured and worked very hard. So I’m very happy to be back. I’m in good shape and very happy to be back. Obviously I was injured and I worked hard to come back. I was very happy when I knew I’d play. It was not simple to come straight back in the derby but I’m always confident and try to make a good performance and help my team. It was a really good day for us.”

Having scored on his first start of the season, Shaqiri will be hoping to get on the scoresheet more often in the upcoming matches. Given Liverpool’s tight schedule, the Switzerland winger will receive more first-team opportunities.

Liverpool’s next fixture is on Saturday against Bournemouth at Dean Court after which, they play their final Champions League group fixture against Red Bull Salzburg.