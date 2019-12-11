Darren Bent feels that Edin Dzeko would be a good signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Manchester City striker has been an integral player for Roma, amassing 95 goals and 40 assists in 198 appearances across all competitions. The Mirror claimed a few days back that Tottenham were interested in signing him in January as a cover for Harry Kane.

SEE MORE: Report says Manchester United are interested in signing £40m ace in January

Bent is of the opinion that Spurs should sign Dzeko. Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said: “I think he’d be a good signing. He’d be a very good signing, he was great at Man City as his goals to game ratio was crazy and up there with the very best. So you’d have to say for Spurs, he’d be the perfect foil for Harry Kane as they would allow Kane to get some rest.

“He knows the Premier League, he has scored goals in the Premier League for Manchester City and he’ll understand that Harry Kane is the best striker in the world and that he’ll have to play second fiddle. He played second fiddle at Man City, behind Aguero, Negredo, they kind of alternate. So I think him going to Spurs, would be perfect, as it’d be the perfect move for him.

Dzeko has done fine for Roma this season so far, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. The Bosnian international had a fine stint at Manchester City, amassing 72 goals and 39 assists in 189 matches.

Spurs don’t have suitable backup for Kane and an experienced striker like Dzeko would be a suitable addition to their squad. However, the former Manchester City man will most likely be on the bench unless the England international is unavailable.