Arsenal have been reportedly dealt the huge blow of losing midfielder Lucas Torreira for the rest of the season.

The Uruguay international has been a key player for the Gunners, but they’ll now have to make do without him after he sustained an ankle injury in the recent FA Cup win away to Portsmouth.

This is according to Simon Collings of the Evening Standard, who reports Torreira’s season is basically over as he’s now expected to be out for eight to ten weeks…

Confirmed. Lucas Torreira is out for eight to ten weeks. Season over basically. Fractured ankle. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) March 9, 2020

Torreira hasn’t always been the most consistent player for Arsenal since joining the club, but he’s shown flashes of real talent and fans would surely have liked to see him get more of a run in the team to enable him to continue developing.

AFC do have decent alternatives in the middle of the park, with Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock all options in that area, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles could probably also do a job there.