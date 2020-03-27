Capped 32 times for Morocco, scoring 14 goals, and with eight goals and 21 assists in 32 matches before the Ajax winger agreed a deal with Chelsea on February 13, Hakim Ziyech would appear to be just the type of signing the Blues were looking for.

However, former Chelsea midfielder Alan Hudson is not entirely convinced, despite admitting Ziyech looks a “tremendous” player.

Never one to mince his words, Huddy believes that the Blues need to be looking closer to home for a young player with creativity, work ethic and goals.

“Ziyech looks a tremendous player but there are doubts at Chelsea, and in my eyes, I think (Jack) Grealish would have been their best bet,” he told CaughtOffside in an exclusive interview.

In an earlier CaughtOffside exclusive, he spoke of why he rates the Aston Villa captain so much, and the reason he’d be the perfect addition for Frank Lampard.

“I am his biggest fan,” he said. “Grealish is the most outstanding attacking midfield player in the game at this moment.

“A player who goes past people and scores goals. The bottom line is Chelsea haven’t got anyone since (Eden) Hazard left who has the fans on the edge of their seats. Jack Grealish would be that man.”

It’s an interesting point. Grealish is younger by three years and also has relevant Premier League experience, while there’s no guarantee Ziyech would maintain his fine form in a more competitive league than the Eredivisie.

Another youngster, Billy Gilmour, is the talk of Stamford Bridge at the moment, given his incredible impact after being given introduced into the first-team fold by Lampard, but Huddy is reserving judgement on the 18-year-old for now too.

“Gilmour is a kid with a great gift and fitted in like he’s been playing forever in there,” he said.

“But like with most youngsters we’ll see. I like to give them a few hurdles to skip before final judgement.”