Pundit Jamie Redknapp has had his say on Jadon Sancho closing in on a transfer to Manchester United, as per reports earlier today.

The Borussia Dortmund star has long been linked with a big move after shining in the Bundesliga, and Redknapp has spoken in glowing terms about the youngster.

This comes as the Sun claim Man Utd have nearly finalised the deal, beating Chelsea to his signature in what they state is set to be a record Premier League transfer fee.

Sancho would certainly be an exciting signing in an important position in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with the 20-year-old looking set to become one of the finest footballers in the world if he can continue along his current trajectory.

Redknapp believes United would be signing someone with the potential of being in the top five in the world one day, describing Sancho as an “amazing talent” as he and fellow pundit Graeme Souness reacted to news of the move.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Football Show, as quoted by the Metro, Redknapp said: “I think we’re talking about an incredible talent, someone that’s made some really good decisions.

“He went abroad, took a real risk to a certain extent – a very good one that paid off – got in the Champions League, played amazing football and he’s obviously playing for his country now. His next move is very important now because what he’s got to make sure he does is he gets in that team and he plays regularly because he’s such an amazing talent. One of the best I’ve seen in a long time.

“We’re talking about top five in the world in a few years, he’s got that much ability so if he goes to United, everyone knows the pressure of going to a big club. He looks the sort of young man who can handle it.

“But it’s gonna be a brilliant move for him if he does go there and I think, in the Premier League, he’s the one player I would love to see right now in there.”