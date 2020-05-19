Borussia Monchengladbach striker Alassane Plea is a target for Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester, according to a report in Bild.

Plea has scored 9 goals and has notched up 7 assists in the Bundesliga this season in Gladbach’s charge to third place in the German league.

The Bild report states that Man United, Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester are keeping an eye on the 27-year-old striker with a view of signing him this summer.

United, Arsenal, Spurs and Leicester could use another striker in their squad and Plea fits the bill perfectly.

According to the Bild report, Plea could be available for anywhere between €35-40m and a bid in that region would be difficult for Gladbach to turn down.

Bild reckon that if Plea continues to play like he has for Gladbach this season, a move to the Premier League would certainly be on the cards.

However, at the moment the German club are yet to receive a formal bid for the striker and he remains focused on finishing the season with Gladbach strongly.