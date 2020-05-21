Real Madrid are the favourites to sign both Kylian Mbappe and Sadio Mane in a stunning double transfer deal.

Bookies Ladbrokes have the Spanish giants as the 2/1 favourites to be Mane’s next club amid transfer rumours linking him with a possible move away from Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Mbappe, who has also been linked with Liverpool in recent times, is 3/1 to make Madrid his next port of call.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is that Real could pull off both of these superb signings, but they do have a history of making ‘Galactico’ purchases and getting the big names they want.

Mbappe and Mane together in attack would be something truly special indeed, and give Los Blancos an ideal new-look attack to help them replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

It’s not been easy for Real since he left, and it’s clear that they’ll need to spend big if they are to truly fill his boots.

Various reports suggest Mbappe could cost anywhere between £150-200million, while Mane could cost more like £100-150m.

It is therefore quite possible that Madrid could spend £300m or more on bringing both these players to the Bernabeu.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Madrid have struggled to replace Cristiano Ronaldo – so what better way to do so than with the arrival of two blockbuster names in the shape of Mbappe and Mane.”