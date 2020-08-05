Journalist details the reasons why attacker prefers signing for Arsenal on a free transfer

David Ornstein has named the reasons why Willian would prefer a move to Arsenal after rejecting a new contract with Chelsea, this was detailed in a video for Tifo, on behalf of the Athletic.

Ornstein reports that Willian is ‘leaning towards’ a move to the Gunners amid talks of another unnamed club also being in for his services.

It’s claimed that the chance to stay in London is a factor as well as the fact that Arsenal are set to table a three-year contract offer to the 31-year-old.

Ornstein adds that Willian feels ‘wanted’ by Arsenal with manager Mikel Arteta keen on the winger, as well as technical director Edu Gaspar – who worked with the star during his time in the Brazil setup.

Ornstein reiterates that there are still talks that need to take place within the club and with Willian and his representatives, but there’s a ‘very good chance’ that the 31-year-old joins the Gunners on a free.

Willian has shown no signs of slowing down this term, the wide man has contributed 11 goals and nine assists for Frank Lampard’s side this season.

The Gunners should be targeting an experienced winger like the Brazilian to compete with Nicolas Pepe, this could be the ideal kind of signing to bolster a younger squad.

Willian contributed 63 goals and 62 assists in 339 appearances for Chelsea, there’s no doubt that the winger is one of the best free transfer options around this summer.